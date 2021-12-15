Ankita Lokhande ties the knot with Vicky Jain

15 December, 2021, 04:25 pm
Ankita Lokhande shared a bunch of pictures from her lavish wedding with Vicky Jain on Tuesday

Ankita and Vicky Jain ties the knot. Photo: Instagram
Ankita and Vicky Jain ties the knot. Photo: Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married on Tuesday. The two tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony and the nuptials were followed by a reception. 

Ankita announced her marriage on Instagram by sharing several stunning pictures from the wedding. She wrote, "Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr and Mrs Jain!"

Ankita decked up in a golden Manish Malhotra lehenga and walked down the aisle with a long veil. Vicky complemented her in a white and golden sherwani. The pictures show the couple's intimate moments as they take pheras in a temple-like mandap. 

For the post-wedding reception, Ankita changed to a red saree, styled with heavy jewellery while Vicky opted for a black sherwani. The bride and groom mingled with the guests at the do.

It was a star-studded affair with several of Ankita's colleagues and friends from the television industry in attendance. Mrunal Thakur, Shraddha Arya, Arti Singh, Srishty Rode, Asha Negi, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia attended the wedding that took place at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. 

In the evening, Vicky had arrived at the venue with band baaja baaraat. He was in a vintage car as the baaraat moved along. The men wore floral blue turbans as part of the groom's brigade. 

The wedding festivities began on Saturday and continued with an official mehendi ceremony, haldi, cocktail and sangeet. Ankita and Vicky have been together for more than three years.

On Monday, Ankita's Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut also joined her at the sangeet. She was in a purple lehenga and shared quite a few pictures on her Instagram Stories from her friend's wedding. The actor also mentioned about Ankita's 'planet-sized ring'. 

