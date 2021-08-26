Amit Hasan to make debut as lyricist

Although Amit Hasan is popularly known as a hero but this time he is making his debut as a lyricist.

The music video of the song written by him is coming this September.

Amit Hasan is a popular film actor of the nineties.

In 1986, he became involved in Bangladeshi cinema through the competition 'Notun Mukher Sondhane'.

His first film 'Chetona' was released in 1990 and since then he has acted in many movies as hero. Amit who was a film director also acted in side roles in some movies as well.

However, Amit Hasan is coming up with a new identity as a lyricist now.

'I have been in film for a long time. I have wandered in different sectors of the industry. As an actor, never refrain from acting. Besides, I have always tried something new. This time I have written a song for a drama', Amit Hasan said.

Not only writing a song, this time the actor is going to engrave his name in the field of drama direction.

'I will direct a TV drama,' Amit Hasan said, adding that he will also act in that play.