Ali Official’s documentary ‘Being British Bangladeshi’ on BBC Three

Glitz

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 12:34 pm

Related News

Ali Official’s documentary ‘Being British Bangladeshi’ on BBC Three

The documentary titled “Being British Bangladeshi” can be found on BBC iplayer

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 12:34 pm
Ali Official. Photo: Collected
Ali Official. Photo: Collected

British-Bangladeshi comedian and content creator Ali Shahalom who is known to his fans as Ali Official gets his own first TV documentary on BBC Three.

The documentary titled "Being British Bangladeshi" can be found on BBC iplayer. It explores his identity as a British citizen and his cultural values as a Bangladeshi.

Ali shared the news with a caption, "Never did I think I'd be presenting a whole documentary like this, but secretly, I always wanted to and am so honoured to be a part of this."

The comedian also talked about the content of the documentary and told his fans to share the documentary.

"I explore the journey that has shaped the identity of many British Bangladeshis today, alongside some familiar faces as well! Hope you enjoy it and please do share it on your stories and your WhatsApp groups! It's something you can watch with the entire family!" added Ali.

Ali Official / Documentary / BBC three

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

21h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1d | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident