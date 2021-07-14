Ali Official’s documentary ‘Being British Bangladeshi’ on BBC Three

British-Bangladeshi comedian and content creator Ali Shahalom who is known to his fans as Ali Official gets his own first TV documentary on BBC Three.

The documentary titled "Being British Bangladeshi" can be found on BBC iplayer. It explores his identity as a British citizen and his cultural values as a Bangladeshi.

Ali shared the news with a caption, "Never did I think I'd be presenting a whole documentary like this, but secretly, I always wanted to and am so honoured to be a part of this."

The comedian also talked about the content of the documentary and told his fans to share the documentary.

"I explore the journey that has shaped the identity of many British Bangladeshis today, alongside some familiar faces as well! Hope you enjoy it and please do share it on your stories and your WhatsApp groups! It's something you can watch with the entire family!" added Ali.