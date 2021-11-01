Alec Baldwin’s wife pens a supportive note for her husband

Hilaria Baldwin shares a public note on Saturday, showing support and solidarity for husband Alec Baldwin after he spoke on-camera about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchisons.

Hilaria shared a photo on Instagram where she is holding Alec Balwin's hand.

"I love you and I'm here," she captioned the post.

Hilaria, who shares six children with Alec Baldwin, told the New York Times that the couple is residing in Vermont for the time being, to give them space to "mourn" for Halyna Hutchison's death.

The actor's wife is concerned about how the incident might haunt her husband's mental health.

"I brought (Alec) up here because we have to mourn Halyna's death, Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD," Hilaria told New York Times.

"You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it's traumatic. We just came up here for quiet," she said adding that she needs to take care of her husband's mental health.

"It's an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful," she added.

Earlier, Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halayna Hutchison and wounded director Joel Souza on the sets of his film "Rust" on 21 October.