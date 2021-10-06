Adele teases first single ‘Easy on me’ after a 5-year hiatus

Glitz

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 01:01 pm

Adele announces new single &quot;Easy on me&quot;. Photo: Collected
Adele announces new single "Easy on me". Photo: Collected

Grammy Award-winning music sensation Adele has dropped the teaser of her upcoming song "Easy on me" on her social media handle on 5 October.

The black and white teaser gives a vintage vibe.

In the 21 second teaser, Adele pops a tape in her vehicle's cassette player and glances into the rearview mirror as she turns up the music.

Adele's mesmerising winged cat eyeliner with matte smokey eye shadow makes her look like a goddess of beauty.  

A soft piano tune plays in the background as Adele drives down the countryside, while the window of her truck is wide open. Sheets of music fly out of the back seat near the end of the video.

Earlier this month, fans started to speculate if the Oscar winning singer is planning her long-awaited return when mysterious billboards adorned with the number 30 appearing around the world, including Dubai and Ireland. 

The singer's previous albums have numbers as titles referring to the age she started working on each of them- her debut album 19 in 2008, followed by "21" in 2011 and "25" in 2015.

Adele's last alubum "25" was release on 20 November 2015. 

"Easy on me" is set to release on 15 October.

