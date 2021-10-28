Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows

Glitz

Reuters
28 October, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 03:04 pm

Related News

Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows

Adele's website crashed as the fans rushed to register for a ticket pre-sale

Reuters
28 October, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 03:04 pm
Adele. Photo: Collected
Adele. Photo: Collected

Music superstar Adele said on Tuesday she will play two concerts at London's Hyde Park next summer, her first in five years, an announcement British media said caused her website to crash as fans rushed to register for a ticket pre-sale.

The 33-year-old, who topped U.S. and UK charts last week with comeback single "Easy On Me", took to Twitter with the message "Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii", sharing the July 1 and 2 concert dates and the pre-sale link on her website.

The shows, part of the BST Hyde Park concerts, are Adele's first since 2017.

However, several British media outlets reported the site had crashed, quoting fans as saying they were unable to register for the pre-sale.

"I tried to subscribe for more than 2 hours but still couldn't do it," one wrote on Twitter.

"Trying to sign up for pre-sale for @Adele at Hyde Park but even signing up ain't working haha! I think winning the lottery is easier than getting tickets for these concerts," another wrote.

When clicked, the pre-sale registration tab on the website brought up the message "Currently unavailable, please try again later". Some fans said they had succeeded in registering.

Other performers at the Hyde Park concerts include Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.

Adele is due to release her fourth studio album "30", her hotly anticipated follow-up to 2015's Grammy Award winning "25", in November.

Adele / Easy on me / 30 / Music / concert

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

19h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

19h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

19h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era