Actor Tahar Rahim to join Spike Lee on Cannes jury

Glitz

Reuters
26 June, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 11:56 am

Related News

Actor Tahar Rahim to join Spike Lee on Cannes jury

South Korean actor Song Kang-ho, one of the stars of "Parasite" will also be on the jury

Reuters
26 June, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 11:56 am
Tahar Rahim and Maggie Gyllenhaal part of Cannes jury. Photo: Collected
Tahar Rahim and Maggie Gyllenhaal part of Cannes jury. Photo: Collected

French singer Mylene Farmer, US actress and screenwriter Maggie Gyllenhaal and Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho will sit on the jury set to award the top movie prize at the Cannes Film Festival in July, organisers said on Thursday.

"Do the Right Thing" and "Malcolm X" director Spike Lee was named jury president in 2020, when the Cannes cinema showcase was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is set to head up the 2021 edition, which was moved from May to July.

Easing coronavirus restrictions are raising hopes that international stars will be able to travel to the French Riviera for the glitzy fortnight of film premieres, which culminates in the top Palme d'Or award for best movie.

The 2021 jury also includes French-Senegalese director Mati Diop, whose debut feature "Atlantics" won a top award at the 2019 Cannes festival, and French actor Tahar Rahim, known for his role in Jacques Audiard's "The Prophet".

Austrian film director Jessica Hausner, French actress and director Melanie Laurent and South Korean actor Song Kang-ho, one of the stars of "Parasite", which won the 2019 Palme d'Or, will also be on the jury.

Tahar Rahim / Cannes Jury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 