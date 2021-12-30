Actor Sohel Rana shifted to ICU

Veteran film actor Sohel Rana was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Evercare Hospital in the capital on Wednesday with Covid-related complications.

Sohel Rana was hospitalised with Covid-19 few days ago , said Sohanur Rahman Sohan, president of the Film Directors Association.

"Sohel Rana's physical condition has deteriorated, please pray for him," he added.

Sohail Rana acted in different films with the superstar image from the mid-seventies to the eighties. He won National Film Award three times.

He won the National Film Award in 2019 in the Lifetime Achievement category.