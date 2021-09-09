Actor Daisy Ahmed is hospitalized due to a breathing problem and low oxygen level.

The actor's elder daughter, Tahsin Farzana Tilottoma said, "due to severe health issues, the actor has been hospitalized since 4th September", reports local media.

Daisy was diagnosed with Covid 19 on 25th July. She has recovered from Covid last month. However, the actor is facing post-covid complications and other old-age ailments.

Daisy Ahmed is now under observation and her doctors have recommended installing pacemakers. However, the actor is not in a state of installing a pacemaker.

Bulbul Ahmed and Daisy Ahmed

Daisy Ahmed is the wife of eminent late actor Bulbul Ahmed and the mother of popular actor Oindrilla Ahmed.