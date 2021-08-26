Abhishek Bachchan undergoes surgery after 'freak accident' on set

Glitz

Hindustan Times
26 August, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 02:28 pm

Related News

Abhishek Bachchan undergoes surgery after 'freak accident' on set

Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to reveal that he underwent surgery recently after a 'freak accident' on set

Hindustan Times
26 August, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 02:28 pm
Abhishek Bachchan undergoes surgery after &#039;freak accident&#039; on set

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has confirmed that he sustained an injury recently after reports suggested last week that he had been hospitalised, where several family members including his father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda paid him a visit.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram on Friday and shared a picture of himself with his arm in a sling. He made the thumbs-up gesture through his plaster. In his caption, the actor wrote, "Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said....Man doesn't feel pain! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages."

Shweta called him the 'best patient ever' in the comments section, and Bobby Deol wished him a speedy recovery. He wrote, "Hope you get well soon."

Wishes also came in from Abhishek's niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, Sikandar Kher, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Anand Ahuja and others.

Abhishek spent nearly a month in hospital last year when he and his family were diagnosed with the coronavirus. While his father, wife Aishwarya Rai, and daughter Aaradhya were discharged sooner, Abhishek was kept under observation until he tested negative.

Last year, Abhishek was seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows and the Netflix release Ludo. Earlier this year he starred in The Big Bull, inspired by the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Next up he has Bob Biswas, a spinoff to Kahaani, and Dasvi, co-starring Yami Gautam.

 

Abhishek Bachchan / Bollywood actor / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

12m | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

12m | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

17m | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

17m | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 