Mehazabein Chowdhury sets new record on YouTube

Popular actress Mehazabein Chowdhury's 100 dramas have acclaimed over 5 million views on YouTube.

Previously, she acclaimed another record by becoming the first Bangladeshi actress whose 33 dramas have received over 10 million views on Youtube.

In an interview with a local newspaper, the actress said, "getting the highest views or setting up record is not my prime goal; I always try to ensure that the audiences enjoy each drama to their fullest. However, it feels good to be able to set new records." Mehazabein also tries to learn different dialects to portray her roles accordingly and make the audience feel connected to the characters.

The actress has also conveyed her gratitude for all the love she receives from the audience. "I feel blessed that the audiences keep all the records of my works and achievements more than I do.", said she.

Mehazabein Chowdhury became Lux channel I superstar in 2009. Since then she has appeared in more than 438 dramas, and among them 100 dramas have received more than 5 million views.

