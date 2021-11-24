‘72 Ghonta’ to air on Chorki app from 25 November

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 08:03 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Streaming platform Chorki has released the first look of the film '72 Ghonta' on Tuesday (23 November).

Directed by Atanu Ghosh, the film stars late actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay. The film's poster was unveiled on 15 November to pay tribute to the legendary actor on his first death anniversary, said a press release. 

"On the first death anniversary of renowned actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay, Chorki remembers him with respect and releasing the original film 72 Ghonta," the platform said. 

Several incidents occurred after the suicide of a standup comedian. Six such incidents that took place in different places within 72 hours have been tied together in the film.

Apart from Soumitra Chattopadhyay, the film also features Abir Chattopadhyay, Ritwik Chakraborty, Indrani Haldar, Ananya Chattopadhyay, Sudipta, Paran Bandyopadhyay and Kharaj Mukherjee, among others.

This film marks the first production of Story Line Movies and Chorki. Through this, Chorki welcomes Indian Bengali content in an attempt to release new films every month, the press release added. 

"72 Ghonta" will be available on Chorki's app and website as premium content. Viewers can watch the film by purchasing a monthly, six-month and 12-month subscription package.

