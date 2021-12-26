10th Sanjeeb Utsab held 

TBS Report 
26 December, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 02:34 pm

He is prominently known for his band Dalchhut

Photo: Collected
Commemorating eminent musician Sanjeeb Chowdhury, the 10th Sanjeeb Utsab 2021 was held on his birthday on Saturday (25 December). 

Sanjeeb Utsab Celebration Committee with support from Dhaka University Cultural Society (DUCS), Dhaka University Band Society (DUBS) and Ajob Karkhana hosted the event at Sanjeeb Chattar located in front of Dhaka University's Teacher Student Centre (TSC), reads a press release. 

The celebration committee has been arranging the event since 2010. 

Local bands and singers including Shubhajatra, Joy Shahriar, Subconscious, Bay of Bengal, Bangla Five, Sahosh Mostafiz, Lalon Mahmud, Suhrid Swagat, Durgo, and Biscuits performed songs at the festival.

Alongside, "Tomakei Bole Debo", a collection of songs and poems penned by the late artist was also launched at the event. 

Photo: Collected
Musician Joy Shahriar, one of the organisers of the festival, said that it has been 14 years since Sanjeeb Chowdhury passed away. "The main purpose of this festival is to convey the philosophy of his songs to all," he said. 

Sanjeeb Chowdhury is prominently known for his band Dalchhut, but he was also a writer cum journalist. 

In addition to working on four albums of the band, he composed many songs. 

The artist was born on 25 December 1964 in Makalkandi village of Baniachang upazila of Habiganj district.

He breathed his last on 19 November 2007. 
 

