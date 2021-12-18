‘Valheim’ mountain biome arriving in early 2022

Valheim is gearing up to have more minor biome updates ahead of the Mistlands, as outlined by developer Iron Gate Studio, reports NME.

Earlier in October, the developer dropped some early snaps of the caves and informed that the team was looking "to make the Mountains a bit more interesting, especially for those of you who love to explore new places."

"Speaking of that content, it's getting more and more complete," shared the developers in a recent blog post.

"We aim to be able to release it early next year, but until then we thought we'd give you yet another sneak peek," he added while sharing some of the early snippets.

Valheim. Photo: Collected

Adding a bit more information about Mistland biome, Iron Gate Studio shared, "As the development of the caves is gradually progressing, that means more and more energy can be focused on the Mistlands update. There's a lot to be done in order to bring you a whole biome, as we need to establish everything from resources and new things to craft, to enemies and the big bad boss, but we're really liking what we have so far!"

