GTA trilogy definitive edition reportedly available for preload on Xbox

Rockstar's 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition' is now available to pre-load on Xbox platforms, according to new user reports.

In honour of Grand Theft Auto III's 20th anniversary, Rockstar Games revealed the long-awaited GTA trilogy remaster collection earlier this month.

'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition' is set to release next week and it seems that Rockstar has granted Xbox users early access to prepare for its launch.

While it hasn't been confirmed or made official, lucky players can begin downloading the GTA trilogy remaster ahead of its release, as the long-anticipated remastered collection is right around the corner.

While the reason for the Xbox version being a week ahead of the PC and PlayStation versions is unknown, many players on the forums have expressed their displeasure with Rockstar's choice to push the Xbox version ahead of the PC and PlayStation versions.