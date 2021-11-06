GTA trilogy definitive edition reportedly available for preload on Xbox

Game

TBS Report
06 November, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 01:32 pm

Related News

GTA trilogy definitive edition reportedly available for preload on Xbox

In honour of Grand Theft Auto III’s 20th anniversary, Rockstar Games revealed the long-awaited GTA trilogy remaster collection earlier this month. 

TBS Report
06 November, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 01:32 pm
GTA trilogy definitive edition reportedly available for preload on Xbox. Photo: Collected
GTA trilogy definitive edition reportedly available for preload on Xbox. Photo: Collected

Rockstar's 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition' is now available to pre-load on Xbox platforms, according to new user reports. 

In honour of Grand Theft Auto III's 20th anniversary, Rockstar Games revealed the long-awaited GTA trilogy remaster collection earlier this month. 

'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition' is set to release next week and it seems that Rockstar has granted Xbox users early access to prepare for its launch. 

While it hasn't been confirmed or made official, lucky players can begin downloading the GTA trilogy remaster ahead of its release, as the long-anticipated remastered collection is right around the corner.

While the reason for the Xbox version being a week ahead of the PC and PlayStation versions is unknown, many players on the forums have expressed their displeasure with Rockstar's choice to push the Xbox version ahead of the PC and PlayStation versions.

 

Game / GTA trilogy / Xbox / Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

1d | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

1d | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

1d | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club