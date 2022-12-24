God of War Ragnarok is getting New Game Plus in 2023

Game

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 01:25 pm
24 December, 2022

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sony Santa Monica announced that a New Game Plus mode will come to God of War Ragnarok in Spring 2023.

"We know many of you have been asking, so we're happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023," Sony Santa Monica's official Twitter account revealed. "We'll share more details once we get closer to the release!"

After a few months of release, God of War (2018) included a New Game Plus mode. There, players may transfer their acquired gear and skills. Along with the ability to enchant talismans, players may also design new sets of armor for Kratos and Atreus. The attack patterns for Valkyries were altered in New Game Plus mode and Timed Realm Tears were added.

While God of War Ragnarok's New Game Plus mode has not been given any specifics just yet, it is likely to follow the same rules as the original game, including transferring equipment and altering Berserkers' attack patterns to match those of Valkyries.

 

