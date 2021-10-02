Apex Legends’ is introducing ‘Chronicles’ story quest to public battle royale matches

Apex Legends fans will be able to experience the tale of the popular battle royale in a new way starting today, thanks to Respawn Entertainment.

The new Apex Chronicles adds new challenges and minor quests to public battles, all while rewarding players with battle pass stars and cosmetics.

Described as "bite-sized story events," these chronicles will require players to pick a specific legend, hop into a non-ranked public match, and follow a path that leads to various plot beats for the current chapter.

More chapters will unlock over time, resulting in one longer questline for the featured legend.

Over time, more chronicles will be published, featuring other legends and maps. Given the lack of in-game comics and an overarching goal for Season 10, it's a welcome addition.

Apex Chronicles are available now.