UN chief alarmed by reports of excessive use of force by security forces against students in Bangladesh

Foreign Policy

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 04:40 pm

Related News

UN chief alarmed by reports of excessive use of force by security forces against students in Bangladesh

“The Secretary-General is concerned about reported mass arrests of thousands of young people and political opposition in connection with the current student movement,” the UN chief’s spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 04:40 pm
File Photo: AFP
File Photo: AFP

Expressing deep concern about the situation in Bangladesh, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for all acts of violence to be investigated promptly, transparently, and impartially, and for those responsible to be held to account.

"He [Antonio Guterres] is also alarmed by emerging reports about the excessive use of force by security forces and credible evidence of human rights violations," the UN chief's spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said at a press briefing yesterday (29 July). 

"The Secretary-General is concerned about reported mass arrests of thousands of young people and political opposition in connection with the current student movement," added Dujarric.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The UN secretary-general underscored the importance of due process and the right to freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly.

"We continue to raise our concerns about the situation in the country with relevant authorities, both in the capital, Dhaka, and here in New York, and we count on Bangladesh to respect and uphold human rights, including as a top troop contributing country to United Nations peacekeeping missions," Stéphane Dujarric said at the press briefing. 

He continued, "We have taken note of the statements by the Bangladeshi authorities that UN-marked vehicles are no longer being deployed within Bangladesh.

"We remind and reiterate that UN troop- and police-contributing countries are to use UN insignia and equipment marked with the UN insignia only when they are performing mandated tasks as UN peacekeepers in the context of their deployment within a UN peacekeeping operation."

 

Bangladesh / Top News

UN Chief / Bangladesh / excessive use of force

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

10h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

23h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos