UK reaffirms commitment to cooperate in Bangladesh's democratic transition

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke and Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin in a meeting at his office on 6 November. Photo: BSS press release here.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke today (6 November) reaffirmed the UK's commitment to cooperate with Bangladesh in its democratic transition and strengthen bilateral relations.

She made the pledge while paying an introductory call on Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin at his office today, said a foreign ministry's press release.

The meeting was focused on the areas of partnership and mutual interest between Bangladesh and the UK, particularly business and trade, repatriation of siphoned assets, maritime security, climate change, migration and mobility, and the Rohingya issue.

The foreign secretary acknowledged the British Government's support to the interim government for its 'reform initiatives for a smooth democratic transition towards discrimination-free and prosperous Bangladesh.

He also expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries that have a solid base on diaspora, Commonwealth heritage and shared values.

Referring to the people-to-people relations and political and economic ties between Bangladesh and the UK, the envoy lauded Dhaka's leadership in addressing regional and global challenges and assured the continued UK support for Bangladesh's development priorities.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted that the Bangladeshi diaspora and students in the UK play a vital role in Bangladesh-UK relations.

He urged the High Commissioner to work on increasing UK government scholarships for Bangladeshi students and to speed up visa processing for those awaiting admission to prestigious UK universities.

The British high commissioner assured her about look into the matter.

Bangladesh's foreign secretary appreciated the UK's role as the penholder in the UN Security Council on Myanmar and called for sustained pressure from the international community to ensure early, sustainable and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland, Myanmar.

Jashim expressed his full cooperation and support to the High Commissioner for strengthening the Bangladesh-UK partnership in the years ahead.