Singapore envoy calls on Fakhrul, discusses bilateral issues

Foreign Policy

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 02:44 pm

Related News

Singapore envoy calls on Fakhrul, discusses bilateral issues

It was a courtesy call and discussions covered a range of issues of mutual interests between the two countries, says BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 02:44 pm
Singapore Non-Resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh Eu-Tse at a meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP chairperson&#039;s office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Sunday, 10 November, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Singapore Non-Resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh Eu-Tse at a meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Sunday, 10 November, 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Singapore Non-Resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh Eu-Tse met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and discussed various issues related to bilateral relations, trade and investment.

The hour-long meeting, which began after the envoy arrived at around 9:30am, was held at the BNP chairperson's office in the capital's Gulshan.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, party leaders Dr Enamul Haque Chowdhury and Shama Obaed, along with Mitchel Lee, Charge d' Affaires at the Singapore High Commission in Dhaka, and Rahul Abraham, Desk Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore, were present at the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Khasru said the discussions covered a range of issues of mutual interests between the two countries.

"They have told us that they believe it would be more convenient for them to make decisions regarding economic activity and investment in Bangladesh if there is an elected government," he said.

Khasru said most countries prefer an elected government in Bangladesh when making decisions on long-term investments.

He said the meeting also focused on how Bangladesh could send more skilled workers to Singapore.

Khasru said the Singaporean envoy highlighted a significant demand for nurses in his country, and suggested that Bangladesh could send qualified nurses to help meet that need.

He said Singapore is also keen to invest in various institutions in Bangladesh to train and produce skilled workers who would contribute to Bangladesh's economy and could also work in Singapore if necessary.

The BNP leader also mentioned that Singapore is interested in cooperating with Bangladesh to improve the efficiency of its ports.

He also said Singapore is eager to collaborate on the development of Bangladesh's health, education, shipbuilding, and financial sectors.

Khasru said Singapore is also ready to work with Bangladesh on renewable and waste energy and waste management initiatives.

The Singaporean envoy, according to Khasru, expressed interest in having a BNP delegation visit Singapore to discuss further the issues of bilateral cooperation.

Replying to a question, he said the Awami League is attempting to make a comeback through various covert means, including using the photos of US President-elect Donald Trump, as it has become politically bankrupt.

In response to another question, he mentioned that some arrangements for Khaleda Zia's trip abroad are still not completed. Once those are completed, she will soon travel abroad for treatment.

Top News

Singapore / BNP / meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1h | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

19h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

19h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

20h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

51m | Videos
What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

1h | Videos
Draft ordinance: No questions to be raised regarding formation of interim government

Draft ordinance: No questions to be raised regarding formation of interim government

1h | Videos
Missing girl Muntaha found dead in a pond near her home in Sylhet

Missing girl Muntaha found dead in a pond near her home in Sylhet

2h | Videos