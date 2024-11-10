Singapore envoy calls on Fakhrul, discusses bilateral issues

Singapore Non-Resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh Eu-Tse at a meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Sunday, 10 November, 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Singapore Non-Resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh Eu-Tse met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and discussed various issues related to bilateral relations, trade and investment.

The hour-long meeting, which began after the envoy arrived at around 9:30am, was held at the BNP chairperson's office in the capital's Gulshan.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, party leaders Dr Enamul Haque Chowdhury and Shama Obaed, along with Mitchel Lee, Charge d' Affaires at the Singapore High Commission in Dhaka, and Rahul Abraham, Desk Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore, were present at the meeting.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Khasru said the discussions covered a range of issues of mutual interests between the two countries.

"They have told us that they believe it would be more convenient for them to make decisions regarding economic activity and investment in Bangladesh if there is an elected government," he said.

Khasru said most countries prefer an elected government in Bangladesh when making decisions on long-term investments.

He said the meeting also focused on how Bangladesh could send more skilled workers to Singapore.

Khasru said the Singaporean envoy highlighted a significant demand for nurses in his country, and suggested that Bangladesh could send qualified nurses to help meet that need.

He said Singapore is also keen to invest in various institutions in Bangladesh to train and produce skilled workers who would contribute to Bangladesh's economy and could also work in Singapore if necessary.

The BNP leader also mentioned that Singapore is interested in cooperating with Bangladesh to improve the efficiency of its ports.

He also said Singapore is eager to collaborate on the development of Bangladesh's health, education, shipbuilding, and financial sectors.

Khasru said Singapore is also ready to work with Bangladesh on renewable and waste energy and waste management initiatives.

The Singaporean envoy, according to Khasru, expressed interest in having a BNP delegation visit Singapore to discuss further the issues of bilateral cooperation.

Replying to a question, he said the Awami League is attempting to make a comeback through various covert means, including using the photos of US President-elect Donald Trump, as it has become politically bankrupt.

In response to another question, he mentioned that some arrangements for Khaleda Zia's trip abroad are still not completed. Once those are completed, she will soon travel abroad for treatment.