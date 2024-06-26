PM Hasina's forthcoming visit expected to further elevate ties: Chinese envoy in Hong Kong

Cui Jianchun, the new commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Hong Kong and Israt Ara, consul general of Bangladesh, at his office on 25 June. Photo: Courtesy

Cui Jianchun, the new commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Hong Kong, has expressed hope that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to China would contribute to more strengthened China-Bangladesh relations, says the Bangladesh Consulate General in Hong Kong in a press release.

PM Sheikh Hasina is expected to visit China on 8-11 July.

During a courtesy meeting with Israt Ara, consul general of Bangladesh, at his office on 25 June, Cui Jianchun explained how mutual partnership between China and Bangladesh in different sectors, including trade and commerce, culture, technology and innovation, people-to-people contact, would benefit both the countries.

Jianchuan also highlighted the Chinese policies in the present international context.

Congratulating the new commissioner, Consul General Israt Ara conveyed that Bangladesh attaches high importance to its relations with China.

She viewed that the upcoming VVIP visit to China would add fillip to the existing bilateral relations and would open new avenues of cooperation.

She further briefed the commissioner about the recent socio-economic development of Bangladesh achieved under the leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina. Later, she proposed the celebration of the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and China next year in Hong Kong.

The consul general also raised the issue of safe and voluntary repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals sheltered in Bangladesh to their homeland and sought China's continued support in this regard.

She also shed light on the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Hong Kong based on shared values, common aspirations for economic and social progress.

She also conveyed that Bangladesh firmly adheres to the "One Country, Two Systems" policy of China.

In order to promote the Bangladesh-Hong Kong partnership, she also sought continued support and cooperation from the Hong Kong side in exchanging business delegations, inclusion of Bangladesh in Hong Kong's Talent Scheme, cooperation in the education and cultural sector.

At the end, the consul general presented a copy of Bangabandhu's autobiography "Unfinished Memoires" and some Bangladeshi mangoes to the commissioner, reads the media release.