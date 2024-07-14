'Never want violence in politics': Foreign Minister Hasan condemns attack on Trump

“We have deep concerns over the attack, and we condemn it,” he said while addressing reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today

File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today (14 July) expressed deep concern and condemnation over the attack on former US President Donald Trump.

"We have deep concerns over the attack, and we condemn it," he said while addressing reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

The minister emphasised that the government's position on political violence is unequivocal, saying, "We never want violence in politics. When people are burned to death, vehicles and properties are destroyed, it is unacceptable and against the law."

Earlier, US President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting incident at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

"I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,' Biden said.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," Biden added.

