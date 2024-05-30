Japan sends condolences to Bangladesh for damages caused by Remal

Foreign Policy

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 06:45 pm
30 May, 2024

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko. Photo: Courtesy
Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko has sent condolence messages to her Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmud regarding the recent devastation caused by cyclone Remal.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that the cyclone that hit Bangladesh has resulted in the loss of many precious lives and the displacement of many people, especially in its southern coastal areas," she said in a press statement issued today (30 May).

"I extend my sincere condolences to the victims and their bereaved families.

"I would also like to express my sincere wishes for the recovery of the affected people and the swift reconstruction of the affected areas. The Government of Japan stands by the Government and people of Bangladesh at all times and is ready to provide the government," added the Japanese minister.

 

Bangladesh

Japan / Bangladesh / Cyclone Remal

