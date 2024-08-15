Farzana Mithila’s contractual appointment cancelled

The government has cancelled contractual appointment of Mobashwira Farzana Mithila, who was appointed as a counsellor at the Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked Mithila to return to Dhaka by August, leaving her current responsibilities.

Earlier, Mithila was appointed as Director/Counselor of the Public Diplomacy Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on contractual basis.

She was Ekattor Television's Head of Current Affairs.