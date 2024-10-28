BIMSTEC should focus more on youth, environment, climate issues: CA Yunus

Foreign Policy

UNB
28 October, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 07:01 pm

Related News

BIMSTEC should focus more on youth, environment, climate issues: CA Yunus

Yunus said Dhaka would hold a festival for the youth shortly, and he hoped each of the seven nations would send young people to join the festival in the Bangladeshi capital

UNB
28 October, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 07:01 pm
Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey at a meeting in State Guest House Jamuna. Photo: Courtesy
Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey at a meeting in State Guest House Jamuna. Photo: Courtesy

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) should focus more on youth, environment, and climate crisis issues, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus said today (28 October).

He highlighted the achievements of the Bangladeshi youths who led a successful revolution in July-August, he told BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey during a meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

"They are the future," Yunus said, adding that Dhaka would hold a festival for the youth shortly, and he hoped each of the seven nations would send young people to join the festival in the Bangladeshi capital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Thailand was expected to hold the BIMSTEC summit in September. But it was postponed and will be rescheduled later.

The BIMSTEC secretary general briefed the chief adviser about the activities of the BIMSTEC, saying that the member nations were trying to transform it into a top active regional forum, according to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

Ambassador Pandey said Bangladesh would take over the chair of the BIMSTEC after the upcoming summit with expectations that Professor Yunus's leadership will inject new life into the activities of the seven-nation group.

"We're poised to become a functionally more active organisation," Ambassador Pandey said.

"With your leadership, we will be able to make progress in many areas," he added.

Ambassador Pandey said the group has started holding three ministerial meetings a year and has signed agreements in key areas, including maritime transport and energy cooperation.

He said environment and climate change have also emerged as key priority areas of the group.

Ambassador Pandey praised the Three Zero movement launched by the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate.

He said women-centric development is also a key priority of the BIMSTEC.

Professor Yunus said among the BIMSTEC nations, Nepal alone has more than 700 Three Zero clubs, and at least eight Indian universities have set up social business hubs.

Bangladesh / Top News

BIMSTEC / Bangladesh / Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

57m | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

1h | Videos
Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

2h | Videos
People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

2h | Videos