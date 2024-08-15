Bangladesh to return to path of peace, prosperity under your leadership: Singapore PM writes to Prof Yunus

Foreign Policy

UNB
15 August, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 05:58 pm

Lawrence Wong said he looks forward to working with Prof Yunus to further strengthen the close ties between the two countries

Singapore premier Lawrence Wong. Photo: Collected
Singapore premier Lawrence Wong. Photo: Collected

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has congratulated interim government Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

In a letter to the chief adviser, the Singapore premier said he is confident that under Yunus' leadership, Bangladesh will return to a path of peace and prosperity, where all communities co-exist harmoniously.

Lawrence Wong also said he looks forward to working with Prof Yunus to further strengthen the close ties between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore.

 "I would like to congratulate you and extend my best wishes on your appointment as the Chief Adviser of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," the letter reads.

In this period of transition, he said Prof Yunus-led interim government has resolutely undertaken the crucial task of restoring stability. "I wish you and the government every success."

He also said Singapore and Bangladesh enjoy a warm and longstanding friendship. "Our multifaceted cooperation spans a wide range of sectors, including trade and investment, labour, renewable energy, infrastructure, and port management."

