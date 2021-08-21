Army chief eyes enhanced cooperation with Turkey

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed met Turkey's Minister of Defense Industries Ismail Demer and Deputy Minister of National Defense Muhsin Dere on Thursday.

During the meeting, General SM Shafiuddin said there have been long-standing strategic friendship and cultural ties between the armed forces of Bangladesh and Turkey.

He expressed hope that his official visit to Turkey marking the International Defense Fair-2021 would open new scopes of cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, said a media statement issued by ISPR.

The army chief, who left Dhaka for Turkey on Wednesday, is expected to return to Bangladesh on 26 August.