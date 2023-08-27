Working mothers: The delicate art of balancing work and parenting

A mother working remotely, while spending quality time with her daughter and son in their living room. Illustration: Mamunur Rashid

As a mother of two lively and energetic children, being a working mother adds an additional layer of complexity to my responsibilities.

These two aspects are intertwined, as mothers with active kids understand the challenges of managing their unique needs. It is already a significant responsibility to care for their well-being, oversee their studies, and meet their various demands all on my own.

The question then arises: Can a mother effectively handle her professional tasks while fulfilling her parental duties? I believe it is undoubtedly challenging, but also feasible with the right support, time management, and priorities.

In today's fast-paced world, the demands of both work and parenting can often feel like competing forces pulling us in different directions. As more parents strive to maintain successful careers while raising their children, the delicate art of balancing work and parenting has become an increasingly significant challenge.

I have encountered numerous challenges in my quest to balance work and parenting. Since both hold great importance to me, I consistently strive to fulfil my responsibilities with utmost dedication. In order to attain a harmonious equilibrium between my professional aspirations and family life, I have devised a personal set of guidelines that I conscientiously adhere to.

Self-confidence is the key

I strongly believe that self-confidence serves as the ultimate driving force for accomplishing anything in life. While it is true that we may or may not receive support from others, such as family members or colleagues, throughout our journey, what truly matters is our own self-belief.

There are instances when challenging situations make me uncertain about my ability to persevere, and I may stumble along the way. However, during such moments, I remind myself that I am capable and it empowers me with the strength to overcome obstacles and forge ahead.

The pursuit of a successful career

In our highly competitive and achievement-oriented society, pursuing a successful career is a common aspiration for many parents.

However, this pursuit often comes with its own set of time-consuming and demanding responsibilities. Long working hours, increased workload, and the expectation to be constantly available can put immense pressure on a working mother, having to sacrifice valuable time with her children.

In my case, I prioritise my children and work over social engagements, family events, and outings with friends. I believe many working mothers can relate to this approach.

While I acknowledge the significance of social and family activities, I have learned to set my priorities in order to strike a balance between my parenting responsibilities and career goals.

By doing so, I aim to minimise any potential conflicts and challenges that may arise in managing both aspects of my life effectively.

The crucial role of communication

Nurturing a successful family life while pursuing professional goals can often be challenging, but one key factor that can make all the difference is effective communication.

Recognising and harnessing the power of communication, mothers can navigate the intricacies of their roles, find harmony between family and work obligations, and foster healthy relationships in both spheres.

During challenging periods in our family life, it is beneficial to promptly communicate with our colleagues, seeking their support as we navigate through the difficulties.

Likewise, when faced with excessive workloads and pressures in our professional lives, sharing our situation with family members or partners can provide us with the necessary support during these demanding times.

By fostering open lines of communication in both spheres, we can strive to maintain a healthy balance between our personal and professional lives.

The struggles of time management

One of the major challenges faced by working mothers is the limited amount of time available to dedicate to both work and family. Trying to fit all the essential tasks into a 24-hour day can feel like an uphill battle.

Juggling deadlines, school runs, extracurricular activities, household chores, and quality family time can leave us feeling stretched thin, compromising our ability to give the best in both realms. Therefore, maintaining a well-structured schedule can help optimise productivity.

Finding the right balance

While balancing work and parenting can be challenging, we can set strategies that can help alleviate some of the pressures. Exploring flexible work options, such as remote work or flexible schedules, can enable working mothers to fulfil both work and parenting responsibilities more effectively.

On the other hand, taking care of one's physical and mental well-being is also crucial. Mothers need to carve out time for themselves to recharge and maintain their overall health.