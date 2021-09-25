Yamaha debuts R15 V4 and R15M in India

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 01:46 pm

Yamaha debuts R15 V4 and R15M in India

Yamaha’s 155cc sports bike just got an update, and they look good!

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 01:46 pm
Yamaha debuts R15 V4 and R15M in India

Yamaha's R15 series of 155cc sports bikes requires very little introduction. These sub-200cc sporty machines are some the best we can have in our displacement choked country and are an aspiration for many young riders.

Last Tuesday, Yamaha rolled out version 4.0 of their 155cc R15 series sports bike, along with its more track-focused cousin, the R15M.

Visually, the updated V4 features a completely redesigned bodywork that looks nearly identical to that of the newly released Yamaha YZF-R7. At the centre of the new fairing sits a single LED projector headlamp, flanked LED DRLs.

The revised YZF-R1 inspired instrument cluster features Bluetooth connectivity, gear shift indicator, and Track and Street modes.

Both bikes are powered by a 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine making 18.4 HP and 14.2 Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed quick-shifter manual gearbox.

To keep all the power to the ground, the suspension setup has been updated with USD forks at the front with a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Dual-channel ABS manages the disc brakes at either end, while the entire setup is backed up by a traction control system. 

The Yamaha R15 V4 starts in India at Rs1.67 lakh while the R15M variant is being offered for another Rs10,000 more. Expect these numbers to skyrocket when these bikes eventually find their way into Bangladesh.  

