Walton introduces first electric bus in Bangladesh

Wheels

TBS Report 
16 November, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 03:13 pm

Related News

Walton introduces first electric bus in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
16 November, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 03:13 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

WALTON Automobile Project has brought the first electric bus in Bangladesh. 

The bus will be used to transport passengers inside the two and a half kilometre Walton Factory premises, carrying employees from the gate to their designated destinations. 

The electronics manufacturer has also set up their very own fast charging station to charge the bus inside their premises. 

Walton believes that this will be a huge step towards modernising the current public transportation system of Bangladesh.

The company is interested in working with the government and contributing to projects including Dhaka's Integrated Multimodal Transportation System.

Walton / electric bus / Electric Vehicle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

9h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

9h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

9m | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

9m | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

22h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday