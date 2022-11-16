Walton introduces first electric bus in Bangladesh

WALTON Automobile Project has brought the first electric bus in Bangladesh.

The bus will be used to transport passengers inside the two and a half kilometre Walton Factory premises, carrying employees from the gate to their designated destinations.

The electronics manufacturer has also set up their very own fast charging station to charge the bus inside their premises.

Walton believes that this will be a huge step towards modernising the current public transportation system of Bangladesh.

The company is interested in working with the government and contributing to projects including Dhaka's Integrated Multimodal Transportation System.