Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

Driving on Dhaka's roads, you sometimes encounter extremely weird, occasionally comedic, situations you will never expect on the street. From an electric rickshaw or an impatient ride-sharing motorbiker suddenly cutting you off to random pedestrians jumping in front of your car with their hands in the air thinking some magical power will stop the vehicle.

As road safety becomes an increasingly important aspect of daily life in Bangladesh, investing in a reliable dash cam for your vehicle is less of an additional safety feature and more of a necessity now.

A dash cam can provide invaluable footage in the event of an accident, serve as evidence in legal situations and even help you monitor your car when parked.

So, if you're looking for a high-quality dash cam for your four-wheeler without breaking the bank, here are some options to consider under Tk13,000.

1. Xiaomi 70mai M300

70mai M300. PHOTO: Collected

The 70mai M300, the successor to the popular 70mai 1S dash cam, is the cheapest option in this list. Available in multiple colours to complement any vehicle's aesthetics, this advanced dash cam records in 1296P resolution (2304 x 1296), offering 1.5 times higher clarity than standard 1080P.

It comes with a wide 140° field of view (FOV), which ensures comprehensive coverage of up to three lanes of traffic, capturing crucial details on the road. It has a Time-lapse Recording feature that enables efficient storage management by capturing surveillance footage at one frame per second during parking mode, allowing hours-long videos to be condensed into summaries for quick review.

Equipped with WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) and 3D Noise Reduction technology, the M300 delivers clear images under varying lighting conditions. It also offers convenient App Control, allowing users to easily access and view footage directly via smartphone apps.

However, if you want 24-hour Parking Surveillance, you will have to purchase a separate 70mai Hardware Kit. If you do so, the 24-hour Parking Surveillance will automatically activate the camera upon detecting any movement around the vehicle and ensure continuous recording for enhanced security.

Price: Tk6,000

Where to Buy: https://70mai.com.bd/

2. DDPAI Mini 5

DDPAI Mini 5. PHOTO: Collected

The DDPAI Mini 5 stands out as an excellent budget-friendly dash cam, offering top-tier video quality with 4K UHD recording, making it ideal for capturing intricate details during incidents. Its 140° wide-angle lens provides a broad field of view, ensuring a broader coverage of the road and surroundings.

Equipped with a built-in GPS, it records your speed and location, adding valuable context to your footage. The advanced night vision, powered by the Sony IMX415 sensor, guarantees clear video even in low-light conditions. With Wi-Fi and app control, you can effortlessly connect to your smartphone for viewing, downloading and sharing recordings.

The dash cam also features loop recording and a G-sensor, which automatically overwrites old footage and locks critical clips in the event of an impact. Additionally, the 330-degree rotatable lens offers the flexibility to capture scenic views outside the car and you can even turn it inside to take selfies or double as a vlog camera if you want.

Price: TK10,000

Where to Buy: https://dashcam.com.bd/product/ddpai-mini-wifi-full-hd-1080p-dash-cam/

3. Xiaomi 70mai A200

Xiaomi 70mai A200. PHOTO: Collected

The A200 is yet another versatile device from 70mai. Along with standard 1080P Full HD resolution, it offers additional quality enhancing features such as HDR and 70mai Night Owl Vision™ for superior low-light performance, capturing clear and detailed videos even in challenging lighting conditions.

It also comes with a 2-inch LED screen built-in, that provides real-time video display and quick access to settings. With functionalities like emergency recording and loop recording, it ensures comprehensive monitoring and unlimited storage by overwriting old footage. The time-lapse recording feature compresses hours of surveillance into minutes, making it easy to review crucial events.

Similar to the other 70mai, it has app control which allows for easy video downloads, live footage viewing and photo capturing within a 10-meter range. Additionally, when powered by the Hardwire Kit UP02 which needs to be purchased separately, it provides 24-hour parking surveillance, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking enhanced security and convenience.

Price: Tk10,000

Where to Buy: https://70mai.com.bd

4. Transcend DrivePro 230 Dash Cam

Transcend DrivePro 230 Dash Cam. PHOTO: Collected

The Transcend DrivePro 230 Dash Cam is a sleek black, compact device that can capture moments on the road with exceptional clarity and reliability. This dash cam features Full HD 1080P resolution at 30 frames per second, providing standard video quality like the others.

Its wide-angle F/2.0 lens optimises light intake for vivid footage, even in low-light conditions, with a 130-degree diagonal viewing angle to cover more of the road. Utilising the latest H.264 video format, it records in MOV format for high-quality, efficiently compressed files. It also seamlessly connects to the car through a micro USB to car lighter adapter and is Wi-Fi enabled for easy footage transfer. It operates with an input voltage range of 12V to 24V, converting to a stable 5V/1A output for reliable recording.

What sets it apart is its ability to withstand extreme temperatures from -20°C to 65°C. Although no units of dashcams will need to go through such temperature shifts in Bangladesh, this still highlights the rigid build quality that this dashcam ensures consistent performance across diverse environments.

Given Transcend's brand popularity in Bangladesh due to its reliability with pen drives and other computer peripherals, it can be considered to be a reliable choice from an established brand.

Price: Tk12,500

Where to Buy: https://www.startech.com.bd/transcend-drivepro-230-dashcam

5. Xiaomi 70mai Dash Cam A500S

Xiaomi 70mai Dash Cam A500S. PHOTO: Collected

The Dash Cam A500S is one of the most premium offerings from Xiaomi 70mai that combines advanced safety features with superior video quality and comprehensive vehicle monitoring. Unlike the other 70mail products featured, this dash cam comes with a 1944p Sony sensor allowing for the best in-segment video recording of 2.7k with HDR as well as excellent night vision.

Additionally, it is equipped with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that provides real-time alerts for lane departure and forward collisions, enhancing road safety. The built-in GPS offers detailed route tracking and logs essential driving statistics like speed and distance.

It supports up to a 128GB micro SD card, this dash cam allows automatic loop recording, ensuring continuous footage without manual intervention, allowing 24/7 surveillance even when you're not around.

Furthermore, apart from the separate hardwire kit for continuous recording, it gets the option to additionally integrate a rear-view camera which we recommend to be a must-have. This makes the A500S stand out as a great choice for any driver looking to improve safety and security on the road.

Price: Approximately 13,000 Taka

Where to Buy: https://70mai.com.bd