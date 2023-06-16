Top 3 reconditioned SUVs under 60 lakh

Midsize crossovers are easily the most saturated car category in Bangladesh. With practically every brand offering at least one model in this class, crossovers in this category come in different forms and sizes.

There are many brand new models from Japanese, Chinese and even European manufacturers in this segment as well. Despite the options, however, the Japanese grey market imports are the ones dominating the market.

In this feature, we showcase three of the most popular reconditioned SUVs under 60 lakh in Bangladesh.

Toyota Corolla Cross (Model year: 2020 onwards)

Toyota Corolla Cross. Photo: Collected

The Toyota Corolla Cross, as the name suggests, is a Corolla turned into a crossover. Based on the TNGA platform, the Corolla Cross is the latest addition to the Corolla family (apart from the GR Corolla of course!) which combines the familiarity of the Corolla sedans and hatchbacks but offers a higher ride while still retaining the sporty design.

The Cross has been designed to give an off-road vibe with its bumper and fender claddings, and unpainted plastic accents. Unlike the regular models, the Cross gets a more mature styling for the exterior. Inside, however, the spacious interior offers generous legroom, trunk space, and all the familiar Corolla features.

The top-spec S Leather trim offers upholstered vegan leather seats, soft-touch materials, rear AC vents and a panoramic sunroof. Even the dashboard is designed to look identical to the regular models.

Under the hood, the Cross comes with a 2ZR-FXE hybrid engine, which is the most popular variant in Bangladesh and produces a combined 121 bhp while being paired to a eCVT (electro continuously variable transmission). It's one of the sportier crossovers which offers a remarkable balance between power and fuel efficiency.

This is like the vehicle that Bangladeshi car buyers never asked for but always wanted. Its agile performance, stability, and safety features, including blind spot monitoring and a 360° camera setup, make it an amazing vehicle for the challenging roads of Bangladesh. The Corolla Cross provides a fantastic combination as a five-seater SUV combining design, adaptability, and Toyota's famed hybrid technology and durability. With reconditioned cars ranging from Tk 50 lakh to Tk 65 lakh.

Specifications

Engine: 1800cc 2ZR-FXE

Transmission: eCVT

Power: 121 bhp

Torque(from engine): 142 Nm

Price: Tk 50-65 lakhs

Nissan X-trail (Model year: 2013-2021)

Nissan Xtrail. Photo: Collected

The Nissan X-Trail, against all odds, managed to make a name for itself among the Toyota biassed market in Bangladesh. The crossover is available in about every configuration imaginable: hybrid or non-hybrid, with 5-seats or 7-seats, front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, only to name a few. This probably explains how the X-trail managed to garner attention for its appeal and success in the local automobile market.

The Xtrail, since this third-generation model, has gotten more muscular and curvier for the exterior, evolving from the boxier predecessor albeit to add more space to the interior.

The front carries over Nissan's signature grille design along with headlights with integrated DRLs. The SUV's black fender arches, roof rack, and visually high ride height contribute to its rugged aesthetic.

Surprisingly, the X-Trail offers a spacious interior. Both seating variants have adequate seating space for five passengers but to be fair, the third-row seats of the 7-seater variants are more suitable for pets and children. Variants of the X-trail also come with a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, blind spot monitors and even an in-built rear dash-cam.

Under the hood, the X-trail comes with a 2000cc hybrid engine producing 182 bhp combined and a 2000cc non-hybrid engine producing 142 bhp, both of which are paired to CVT transmissions as standard. Prices of the X-trail are on the more affordable side, starting from Tk 40 lakhs and can go all the way up to Tk 55 lakhs, for which the X-trail is a versatile package offering a wide range of features to cater to buyers with all kinds of needs.

Specifications:

Non-hybrid

Engine: 2000cc MR20DD

Transmission: CVT

Power: 142 bhp

Torque: 200 Nm

Hybrid:

Engine: 2000cc MR20DD

Transmission: CVT

Power: 182 bhp

Torque(from engine): 200 Nm

Price: Tk 40-55 lakhs

Honda CR-V (Model year: 2017-2022)

Honda CRV. Photo: Collected

The Honda CR-V initially became popular as a brand-new car from Honda Bangladesh. Now, with the dollar crisis and skyrocketing price of new cars, the grey market reconditioned units of the CRV are becoming increasingly popular because of the low prices.

One thing which gives the CRV an edge over other competitors in this segment is its smaller 1500cc turbocharged engine. This results in the CRV having one of the lowest Annual Income Tax (AIT) of any 7-seater SUV in Bangladesh (another 1500cc option is the DFSK Glory i-Auto, which can be purchased).

Despite having a relatively smaller engine, the CR-V doesn't lack power. Paired with a CVT transmission like the rest, the engine is still able to produce an astonishing 190 bhp.

It's less torquey compared to the other hybrid models, but the CRV can easily reach three-digit speeds within 10 seconds, even when having all seven passengers on board.

Sunroofs come as standard in nearly most CR-Vs in the second-hand market. The leather seats are wide and comfortable and designed specifically to cater to a taller demographic. Although, the third-row seats of the 7-seater variants are better preserved for shorter passengers or pets.

The price of the CR-V starts at Tk 50 lakh and can go all the way up to 65 lakh.

For the prices that are on offer, the CR-V is a great option for people planning to drive their car most of the time. It feels premium, offers a plethora of features, is decently powered for local roads and like any other Honda, it handles great.



Specifications:

Engine: 1.5 L L15BE I4 turbo

Transmission: CVT

Power: 190 bhp

Torque: 243 Nm

Price: Tk 50-65 lakhs