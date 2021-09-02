Tariff reduced on microbus imports

The government has reduced tariff by 10% on 10-15 seater microbus imports, to encourage the use of safe public transport and prevent accidents.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a circular in this regard on Thursday.

According to the circular, the supplementary duty on the import of microbuses with no more than 15 seats has been reduced to 20% from 30%. Also, the cars now have to be brought under the 8702.90.40 HS code.

The reduction comes following continuous demand to this end from car importers.

The government had only reduced the supplementary duty (SD) for seven to nine-seater microbuses in its announced budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Also, SD on hybrid microbuses, 1801cc to 2000cc, was reduced from 45% to 30%, and SD on hybrid microbuses from 2001cc and above was reduced from 60% to 45%.