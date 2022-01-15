Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

The new car will use a Ford-sourced twin-turbo V6 with a planned output of around 550 Hp

The British supercar manufacturer Noble has shown off the prototype of their first new car in a decade.

Dubbed the M500, the new car is built on a tubular steel chassis with glass-reinforced composite bodywork, with possibility of optional carbon-fiber pieces. The mid-mounted Ford-sourced 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 is planned to produce around 550 Hp, power that will be sent to ground though a six-speed manual gearbox. 

Steering is hydraulically assisted, supported with a double-wishbone suspension layout. To keep the driving experience engaging and  "old school", the M500 will forgo ABS or airbags.

The prototype weighs nearly 1,400 Kg, though the company claims the final version could be as low as 1,250 Kg. Around 70 percent of the new car's chassis design comes from the previous model, the M600. 

Noble has yet to determine a final price for the M500, with the current estimate being $2,05,596 per car.  When production gets underway later this year, the automaker hopes to build 50 of them per year.

 

