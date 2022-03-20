New BMW X3 launched in Bangladesh

Executive Motors Limited, the official dealer for BMW in Bangladesh, unveiled the new BMW X3 xDrive30e on Sunday, 20th March 2022.

The five-seat luxury crossover features a redesigned BMW kidney grille, LED head and tail lights. six airbags and multiple active safety features.

The cabin is equipped with powered front seats, ambient lighting, 3-zone automatic climate control and 1500 litres of total cargo space. The 5.1-inch infotainment screen runs the latest BMW operating system and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2.0-liter 4-cylinder hybrid engine produces 292 hp and 420 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all wheels through an 8-speed automatic Steptronic gearbox, with 0 -100 km in 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

Pricing starts from BDT 120,00,000 with 5 years of free service, parts, repair and maintenance or up-to 60,000 kilometres.

Team Wheels did a full review of the X3, you can find that and many other in our first magazine. Click here to order yours.