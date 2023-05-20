Mitsubishi Xpander Cross: Performance, safety, space and more

Despite having the same ground clearance as the regular Xpander, the Xpander Cross has been made to look like it's ready to leave the tarmac and go off-road. Photo: Akif Hamid

The automotive industry is constantly evolving, with manufacturers striving to deliver innovative and captivating vehicles. The latest one of such kind to come to Bangladesh is the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross. Combining style, functionality, and adaptability, the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) entered the market as a versatile contender, aiming to captivate drivers seeking a reliable and spacious family-oriented vehicle.

To test this out, Team Wheels decided to burn under the scorching summer sun as we reviewed the brand new Xpander Cross, borrowing from Mitsibishi Motors and driving to the outskirts of Purbachal.

Compared to the regular Xpander, the Xpander Cross has been designed to look like it's meant to go offroad. The new model receives fender flares and bumper guards both in the front and the rear. The alloy wheels have also been upgraded to look more sophisticated albeit taking inspiration from premium European SUVs.

The front carries over the design elements of other modern Mitsubishis, featuring an aggressive bold grille and striking headlights which create a strong visual presence, while the sculpted body lines add a touch of dynamism.

The rear bumper includes integrated reflectors or fog lights, enhancing visibility from the rear and adding a touch of style as well. To make it more sporty, Mitsubishi also got rid of the integrated roof racks which comes with the Xpander. However, like the regular Xpander, the hostile front still does not seem to blend well with its near flat looking rear end.

The interior of the Mitsubishi Xpander has three row seating and is thoughtfully designed. Step inside, and you'll find a well-crafted cabin that combines modern aesthetics with practicality.

The dashboard layout is clean and user-friendly, featuring a combination of stylish accents and functional elements. The materials used in the interior are of good quality and can be customized based on preference.

The positioning of controls and instrumentation is driver-centric, and uses buttons for easy and intuitive operation. The 7'' infotainment system isn't the largest in its class but comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The audio system consisting of six door side speakers are of applaudable quality as well.

The seating arrangement in the Xpander Cross can accommodate up to seven occupants in a three-row configuration. The seats are designed with passenger comfort in mind, offering sufficient cushioning and support.

The Xpander also comes with a second set of air conditioners for the rear passengers, one of the key selling points of this specific model. The four rear adjustable AC vents are placed in the ceiling right behind the front row seats to ensure uninterrupted airflow for both second and third row passengers. These can also be independently regulated allowing for dual climate control.

Like the front row seats, the second and third rows seats are adjustable and foldable as well, allowing for flexible cargo and passenger arrangements to suit various needs.

Furthermore, adding to the sheer practicality, door pockets, cup holders are commonly found along with individual power outlets in each row.

Under the hood, the 2023 Mitsubishi Xpander is powered by a 1,499cc 4A91 DOHC MIVEC straight-four engine. Its lightweight construction and efficient CVT (continuously variable transmission) deliver a balanced combination of performance and economy. The Xpander handled the city streets very well, providing a smooth and easy driving experience, but where I believe it would struggle a bit is on highways when full.

Starting from the Mitsubishi Motors showroom from Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road, I wasn't too worried about hitting the curbs because of the great 360° visibility and commendable ground clearance.

As we rolled into the Purbachal Express Highway, I pushed the accelerator as hard as I could but sadly I was left a bit disappointed. The 103 horsepower produced by the engine was enough to overtake the speeding cars on the road but the 141 Nm torque on such a huge car failed to give us the adrenaline rush we deeply craved. But that doesn't mean we were deprived of adrenaline, the panic started when a random rickshaw suddenly decided to cross the highway making me slam the brakes, and that's when I realized the brakes weren't the best in its segment (No rickshaws or Xpanders were hurt during our experiment). Then again the car isn't meant for spirited drives so there isn't too much to complain about.

But on the off chance that we did crash, The Xpander comes with dual SRS Airbags. Along with that, the Cross has FCM (Forward Collision Mitigation), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Blind-Spot Monitoring (BSM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Traction Control System (TCS), and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) for its safety features.

Where the Xpander impressed us the most was on the bumpy Purbachal roads. While our photographer made us drive through broken roads, sand pits, and countless potholes in search of the "perfect backdrop" as seen in the pictures, the Xpander managed to hurdle through all the challenges with ease. Passengers will definitely feel the bumps but it's manageable.

So, what's the overall verdict? The Xpander Cross aims to fulfill the needs of families seeking a practical MPV. With its sleek design, spacious interior and Mitsubishi's emphasis on safety and reliability, the Cross caters to the demands of modern-day lifestyles- whether it's daily commuting, weekend getaways, or fulfilling the needs of a growing family. So, for those seeking a versatile and family-friendly vehicle, the 2023 Mitsubishi Xpander deserves serious consideration.

Specification

Engine: 1,499cc 4A91 DOHC MIVEC straight-four engine

Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission

Power: 103 bhp

Torque: 141 Nm

