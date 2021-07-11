Mazda rolls out KODO-inspired driving shoes

Wheels

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 01:44 pm

Related News

Mazda rolls out KODO-inspired driving shoes

Mazda, in collaboration with Japanese sportswear company Mizuno, has unveiled a new pair of driving shoes that the company claims best represent their design philosophy.

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 01:44 pm
Mazda rolls out KODO-inspired driving shoes

Mazda worked closely with Mizuno to design the pair of shoes, which takes inspiration from the company's "KODO Soul of Motion" design language, as seen with the shoe's minimal lines and simple approach to styling.

According to the press release. The shoes are not all about aesthetics, and are meant to give "a light, stable, yet comfortable pedal operation." In technical terms that means it has Mizuno's dorsiflexion support that improves pedal controllability and precision. The shoes also feature Mizuno's "pod clusters" for cushioning, allowing them to be comfortable for everyday use.

The shoes are now available for pre-order at Makuake for ¥39,600, or around $360. Customer deliveries are expected to begin by March 2022.

 

Features

Mazda / shoe / design / Fashion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

19h | Videos
Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Photo-Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Mode

The rise of thrift shopping: Meet the generation saying ‘no’ to fast fashion