Mazda rolls out KODO-inspired driving shoes

Mazda worked closely with Mizuno to design the pair of shoes, which takes inspiration from the company's "KODO Soul of Motion" design language, as seen with the shoe's minimal lines and simple approach to styling.

According to the press release. The shoes are not all about aesthetics, and are meant to give "a light, stable, yet comfortable pedal operation." In technical terms that means it has Mizuno's dorsiflexion support that improves pedal controllability and precision. The shoes also feature Mizuno's "pod clusters" for cushioning, allowing them to be comfortable for everyday use.

The shoes are now available for pre-order at Makuake for ¥39,600, or around $360. Customer deliveries are expected to begin by March 2022.