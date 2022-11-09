Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

Wheels

Saikat Roy
09 November, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 11:33 am

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

The current Miata is designed on the same formula as the original one, which is why it is still one of Mazda’s more popular offerings

Saikat Roy
09 November, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 11:33 am

When it comes to roadsters, no other car can come close to the popularity of the Mazda Miata. Starting with the first generation, launched in 1989, the Miata remains a hit worldwide. The original model came with two seats, a rear wheel drivetrain mated to a manual transmission – a recipe which was almost forgotten since the era of the European roadsters. 

The Miata had even more to offer than its Western inspirations. The 50-50 weight distribution gave the car surreal agility, and it had amazing reliability, something all Japanese manufacturers' are known for. 

Fast forward three decades, the current Miata is designed on the same formula as the original one, which is why it is still one of Mazda's more popular offerings. 

Photo: Akif Hamid
Photo: Akif Hamid

The ND Miata has looked the same ever since the model was first unveiled in 2014, it only had minor facelifts throughout the years. The sharp smoked out headlamps followed by the huge opening in the front makes it impossible not to recognise the angry look of the car. 

The rest of the car, however, is quite simple.

Regular models of the Miata get a soft-top roof that can be opened and closed manually. Higher trims have powered roofs, 'Retractable Fastback' as Mazda calls it, which can be opened and closed automatically, as long as the car is driven below a certain speed limit. 

&#039;Retractable Fastback&#039; options are available in the higher times of the MX-5. Photo: Akif Hamid
'Retractable Fastback' options are available in the higher times of the MX-5. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Miata comes with 15-inch alloys wrapped around in low profile tires, which brilliantly compliments the car's dimensions. Some trims of the MX-5 also come with Mazda's 17-inch alloys, and forged BBS alloys a feature of the top-of-the-line 'Homura' edition. The rear also features some of the most uniquely shaped lights, almost reminiscent of the design language of English automakers. 

The interior features all the amenities of an entry level sports car. The Miata we reviewed belongs to the 'Exclusive Line' trim, available in the UK. It featured brown leather seats, regular 15-inch rims and a 9-speaker Bose sound system. 

Photo: Akif Hamid
Photo: Akif Hamid

Every trim of the Miata features a Mazda Connect 7-inch infotainment system which can be controlled by a knob next to the gear lever – similar to what BMW offers. 

The Miata is a driver's car. The interior is designed in such a way that everything can be reached from the driver's seat. The seating position is compact and positioned very low to the ground, a standard for all sports cars. If you happen to be bigger than the average Bangladeshi, you might want to check if you fit in one first.

Being a front engined, rear wheel drive car, is what makes the driving experience extremely fun. The bonnet is long, but the bulges on the hood help with getting a decent understanding of the space one needs to keep clear when driving. What didn't help, however, was the claustrophobic experience of the interior. Opening the roof however lets you combat that.

Photo: Akif Hamid
Photo: Akif Hamid

Driving with the top down ensures a really nice 360 view of the surroundings. A 6AM Saturday drive on Purbachal 300 feet highway justified all the reasons for owning such a car. 

The 131 bhp and 152 Nm of torque produced by the 1,500cc inline four naturally aspirated engine might not seem much on paper, but the light weight chassis and the 6 speed manual transmission is where the magic lies. A downshift and flooring the throttle is enough to bring a smile on the face of almost every car enthusiast. 

The car hits 0-100 km/h in about 8.6 seconds, but the rear wheel drive roadster surely feels faster, albeit for its seating position and its barely 1,050 kilograms kerb weight. 

Photo: Akif Hamid
Photo: Akif Hamid

Prices of the Miata can vary between Tk 40-60 lakh in the recondition car market, depending on the trim level, model year and auction grade. For the price, it's an amazing weekend car or even a city commuter for enthusiasts. It is a head turner, has nimble handling, and adequate power for Bangladeshi roads. If you drive one, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadster in the world.

Specifications

  • Engine 1500cc Skyactiv-G
  • Transmission 6 speed manual/automatic 
  • Power 131bhp
  • Torque 152 Nm

Features / Top News

Mazda Miata / Miata

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

4h | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world

3h | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How football world cup started

How football world cup started

1h | Videos
Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

5h | Videos
ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

19h | Videos
Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?