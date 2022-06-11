Lynk & Co unveils “The Next Day” concept car

Chinese Luxury Marque Lynk & Co has shown a new hybrid concept sedan during the company's Spring/Summer Conference.

Dubbed "The Next Day", the concept previews the new design direction of Lynk & Co. The "new energy four-door GT" takes the shape of a large futuristic-looking liftback with four scissor doors opening in the opposite direction.

The front end retains the company's current design trend of thin vertical headlights, but the rest of the fascia is radically different. The new bumper features an angular lower radiator grille flanked by two large edgy air intakes. A front splitter accompanies the bumper between which a bunch of sensors are fitted.

From the side, the vehicle sports a sleek yet angular profile with large wheel arches and aerodynamic alloy wheels. Notable highlights include a panoramic glass roof and illuminated fender accents. On the inside, there's a yoke-style steering wheel with an integrated display and a floating centre console with wood-like trim. The minimalist dashboard contains a widescreen infotainment system, while the front seats are upholstered in velvet.

The aggressive rear bumper of "The Next Day" features an integrated spoiler with minimalist taillights connected by a thin illuminated stripe.

Powering the car is Lynk & Co's E-Motive powertrain, which uses an engine to power the front wheels as well as an electric motor to power the ones out back. This setup apparently enables the concept to act as both a hybrid and an EV.