Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Kennet Block, popularly known as Ken Block, has passed away after he met with a snowmobile accident on 2 January 2022.

Block went snowmobiling with his friends in the morning at Park City, Utah. Wasatch County 911 Center received a call around 2:00 PM with reports of a snowmobile accident at the Mill Hollow Area.

After an investigation, local sheriffs were able to recover his dead body from under the snowmobile which took the valorous driver's life after it landed on top of him. Block posted a story on his instagram profile only hours before the tragic incident took place.

The death of the 55-year-old driver took the netizens by storm. Block started his racing career in 2005 but he built his fan base through his video series 'Gymkhana' on YouTube. These videos would feature the fearless driver performing drifts, donuts and a series of stunts.

Throughout his venturesome life, the driver has participated in various rally racing events such as rallycross, WRC, classic rallying, the X Games and was even featured in many popular games including Forza Horizon.

Block founded Hoonigan Industries and Hoonigan Racing division where he called himself the "Hoonigan in Charge."