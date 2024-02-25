Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

In the world of motorcycles, there are breeds that thrive on adventure; meant to take riders to any trails with land underneath.

In Bangladesh, options are few when it comes to off-roader motorbikes. Among these, the Kawasaki KLX 150 BF comes out to be ready to conquer any terrain with its blend of agility and rugged design choice.

With its 255 mm ground clearance, the bike is able to breeze over bumps and ruts effortlessly. . Photo: Akif Hamid

At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Unlike a regular Kawasaki that is pictured to be a fared sports bike with fat tyres and aggressive body kits, this one comes with mostly an unpainted metallic frame, thin IRC branded off-road tyres and a set of spoked rims.

Yes, it still gets Kawasaki's signature green touches and fair share of sharp lines, while styling bits such as the huge mudguard and underseat exhaust adds to its playful nature and serves as testaments to its off-road pedigree.

The 144cc four stroke single-cylinder engine is the highest displacement Kawasaki engine available in Bangladesh. Photo: Akif Hamid

The unit in pictures is owned for one and a half years by Sajid Rahman Anan. Powered by a 144cc four stroke single-cylinder engine, it has the highest displacement of any Kawasaki available in Bangladesh.

Paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, the engine delivers a maximum power and torque output of 12 bhp and 11 Nm respectively.

Quite low compared to other 150cc bikes in the market - but according to Anan, it still ensures a steady acceleration across the rev range.

What the KLX was meant to excel at however, was going off-road. For this, it is equipped with Showa suspensions with 175 mm of travel in front and 195 mm in the rear and five-step adjustability. Pairing that with its 255 mm ground clearance, the bike is able to breeze over bumps and ruts effortlessly.

Styling bits such as the underseat exhaust adds to its playful nature and serves as testaments to its off-road pedigree. Photo: Akif Hamid

During our short off-terrain joyride, the bike once nearly sank in the sand. That is when its lightweight construction came in handy. Weighing at only 118 kg, pulling up the bike was much easier than it would have been for any regular 150cc bikes.

Given its suspension travel, lightweight chassis, and unmatched ground clearance, the KLX has the potential to be an amazing city bike. Anan, however, points out that the bike is limited in quite a few sectors.

"For me, the high ground clearance and comfortable riding position makes my city journeys quite a pleasant experience," Anan told The Business Standard.

"Though the same cannot be said for an additional passenger. There definitely is not enough cushioning for them and they may start feeling uncomfortable after a short period of time due to the underseat exhaust position."

Besides, part of the reason for KLX's compact design is its tiny fuel tank.

It can hold a maximum of only 6.9 litres of fuel. Although this does not complicate the city rides to a great extent, given the bike's average fuel economy of 32 to 35 kilometres per litre, long trips become difficult for Anan.

It also lacks conventional commuter bike elements like windshield, or a digital instrument cluster, albeit those were also intentional choices to not cause distractions to the riders during off-road trips.

The off-road tyres and dual disk brakes also make the Kawasaki an amazing option for rural commute.

In terms of handling, on the other side, the bike has been equipped with a good set of tyres and dual-disk brake setup.

Overall, the Kawasaki KLX 150 BF stands out as a true champion of off-road adventure. It is the most powerful model Kawasaki has to offer for now, until they start bringing in the higher displacement bikes.

The model is ideal for bikers who plan to ride it alone, and perhaps more away from city roads. But with its blend of power, agility, and rugged design, it may equally be adept on city streets.

Specifications:

Engine: 144cc Single Cylinder Air-Cooled

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Power: 12 Bhp

Torque: 11.3 Nm

Price: Tk3.95 Lakh