Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

In the competitive world of commuter motorcycles, the Honda X-blade has emerged as a promising contender, boasting sleek design elements and a balance between performance and practicality.

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited markets the bike as the "Street All-rounder." However, the bike is popular among users for its staple performance and segment-leading fuel efficiency. To understand how this bike performs in real-world scenarios, I gave it a brief 250 km ride to deliver a verdict.

One of the standout features of the Honda X-blade is its sharp and aggressive design. The fuel tank is a mix of angular likes, in a slightly upright position, somewhat similar to Honda's adventure bike – the CBX 150. All in all, it's appealing to a younger demographic looking for a sporty yet functional ride.

Users on various forums consistently praise its aerodynamic styling, LED headlight setup, and overall build quality which feels sturdy and very durable.

Regarding features, the Honda X-blade offers a digital instrument cluster, almost similar to the Honda CBR150R. It provides essential information at a glance, including a gear position indicator and fuel efficiency details. The inclusion of ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) in the newer editions ensures enhanced safety, a crucial factor for many riders.

Although users are disappointed with the dry chain, the headlight is unique and offers bright LED bulbs. Photo: Collected

Powering the X-blade is a 163 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering modest maximum power and torque outputs of 14.10 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.90 Nm at 6,000 rpm respectively when paired to its 5-speed transmission.

While it won't bring drag race wins for its riders, the power is adequate for city commuting and occasional highway stretches.

I noticed some vibrations at higher speeds, somewhere in that 90+ km/h zone. The top end is relatively a bit low for a 160cc bike, around 118-125 kmph (kilometre per hour). However, average highway velocity can easily be kept around 75-80 kmph. Attaining speeds beyond that feels a bit too much to push for the bike.

Riders appreciate the smoothness of the engine and its ability to handle daily traffic with ease. The 5-speed gearbox ensures seamless shifting, contributing to a stress-free riding experience in urban environments.

Feedback regarding handling has been positive, with users noting the bike's nimbleness and agility in manoeuvring through congested streets.

The seating position is ergonomic, striking a balance in comfort, and making it suitable for both short commutes and longer rides. However, users also note that the seat could be more cushioned for longer rides.

The suspension setup is tuned for city roads, absorbing bumps adequately without compromising on stability.

One concern with the X-blade among buyers is its 90mm narrow front tyre. While it helps with attaining class-leading fuel economy, the front tyres seem to skid a bit in high-speed sudden brakes for the non-ABS version.

One of the key considerations for any commuter bike is fuel efficiency, and the X-blade doesn't disappoint. Users report commendable mileage figures, averaging around 43 kmpl in the city and 57 kmpl on the highway, making it very cost-effective for daily use.

Despite Hondas being known for having the most expensive repair costs in Bangladesh, the maintenance cost for the X-blade is surprisingly highlighted as reasonable. Routine servicing is straightforward and spare parts are readily available. According to users, however, the chain needs a handful of maintenance and there is room for improvement. It feels super dry quite often and makes noises.

The 163cc engine is smooth and handles traffic with ease. Photo: Collected

Overall, the Honda X-blade has garnered positive reviews from the biking community for its blend of style, performance and practicality. It blends well with urban riders seeking a reliable and efficient daily commuter that specifically doesn't compromise on aesthetics or handling.

Priced at Tk2.25 lakh for the double-disk, ABS variant, it's one of the cheapest options to have ABS in the 160cc segment. This competitive pricing further enhances the bike's appeal, offering value for money in its segment.

As with any product, there are some minor shortcomings. However, these observations are outweighed by the bike's overall strengths, making it a popular choice among enthusiasts and daily commuters alike.

If you're in the market for a stylish and capable commuter motorcycle, the Honda X-blade deserves a lot of consideration. Its performance in everyday use aligns well with the expectations of modern riders looking for reliability, efficiency and a touch of sportiness in their daily commute.

Specifications:

Engine: 162.71cc air-cooled, single-cylinder

Transmission: 5-speed manual

Power: 14.10 PS at 8,500 rpm

Torque: 13.90 Nm at 6,000 rpm

Price:

Single-Disk: Tk1,95,000

Double-Disk ABS: Tk2,24,500