Honda reveals the 2023 Civic Type R: The most powerful model ever

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 04:47 pm

The car will debut in the US market, but the Civic’s power, performance, and price have not been revealed as of yet

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A teaser campaign by Honda began six months ago, featuring the 2023 Civic Type R at auto shows and setting lap records, but all were with cars still wearing a camo wrap.

Honda has finally unveiled the car, and it is, according to the company, "the fastest, most powerful Honda-branded vehicle ever." The car will debut in the US market, but the Civic's power, performance, and price have not been revealed as of yet.  

The familiar turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine from the current Type R is still stationed under the hood, sending its power to the front wheels through a revised six-speed manual transmission. Even though the company has not revealed anything specific, they say it is an "enhanced" version of the engine. 

In terms of powertrain, it's a proper old-school hot hatch.

Visually, the upcoming Type R has a big rear wing, and comes with an aggressive mesh grille and revised corner intakes. Subtle side sills are found on the fenders behind the front wheels that work with the intakes, enhancing airflow efficiency around the car. 

Type R wheels and tires neatly fit the fender flares, and the car has wider rear doors when compared to the standard Civic. A rounded rear with a diffuser and the triple-exit exhaust completes the exterior makeover.

Inside, an onboard data logger offers real-time information on the car and how it's responding to the driver. The car still features a red and black interior with sports seats, badging, and contrast stitching.

Honda promises more information is coming soon.

