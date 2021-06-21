Honda launches all new 2022 Civic

Honda's latest Civic sedan arrived at various international Honda dealerships last week. The 2022 Civic is set to be introduced in Bangladesh by September this year, according to officials of Honda Bangladesh.

The all-new 2022 Civic Sedan features a sporty exterior, a simple, clean interior, fun-to-drive dynamics, advanced technologies, and enhanced safety performance.

Civic Sedan is the first in a series of new 11th-generation Civic variants that will include Hatchback, and high-performance Si and Type-R models.

Every 2022 Civic Sedan benefits from extensive improvements to the body, chassis and powertrain, safety technology, interior and exterior design quality, and overall driving refinement.

In addition, all 2022 Civics come standard with an expanded "Honda Sensing" suite of driver-assistive and safety technology that adds "Traffic Jam Assist" and a smoother, more natural feeling to functions, such as "Adaptive Cruise Control" (ACC) and the "Lane Keeping Assist System" (LKAS). A rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder are also new and standard across the line-up.

The Civic LX comes with a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The combination is smooth and responsive, and with 158HP @ 6,500RPM, it offers the highest standard power output in its class while also netting a 2MPG (combined) EPA fuel economy rating increase.

Also standard is an easy-to-use 7-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, push-button start, partial digital instrumentation, and LED headlights.

The Civic Sport enhances the LX improvements with its own styling flair featuring bespoke 18-inch wheels with low-profile tires, black exterior accents, and a chrome exhaust finisher.

On the inside, an upgraded eight-speaker audio system, sport-specific seating surfaces, leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, paddle shifters, sport pedals, and a new sport driving mode are standard.

The Civic EX includes a more powerful and refined 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a CVT that has been re-tuned for improved response. Now with exhaust-side VTEC, the engine produces 180HP @ 6,000RPM, an increase of 6HP over last year, and 177lb-ft of torque @ 1,700 to 4,500RPM, a gain of 15lb-ft.

Blind-spot information, a one-touch power sliding moonroof, heated seats and outside mirrors, and dual-zone automatic climate control are all standard.

The 2022 Civic Touring sits atop the line-up featuring leather seats, power front seats, Sirius XM radio, satellite-based navigation system and more.

This variant receives a host of new or revised features, including a new, larger nine-inch colour touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a Civic-first Bose premium sound system, a new 10.2-inch all-digital and customisable instrument display, front and rear parking sensors, Sport driving mode, wireless smartphone charging and LED fog lights.

Touring also adds Civic's first implementation of low-speed braking control.

The prices for the all new 2022 Honda Civic variants are yet to be announced by Honda Bangladesh.