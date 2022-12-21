HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

Hondas are not just known for fun compact cars anymore, in recent times they seem to have put in a great deal of focus on producing some of the most practical automobiles as well. And so far, they are doing great!

Their newest addition to a series of reliable and practical cars in Bangladesh is the Honda BR-V, an MPV (multi purpose vehicle) for emerging markets. The BR-V is a subcompact crossover SUV. It is powered by a 1.5 litre fuel efficient motor, three-row seating and much more.

MPVs resembling SUVs are the new trend, and the BR-V is positioned in the middle of the CR-V and the HR-V.

Exterior

The all-new BR-V flaunts a bold and dynamic body design with strong body lines that run throughout the body. The car has an aggressive sporty look of an SUV from the front. It features newly designed LED headlamps and is equipped with LED daytime running lights integrated into the front grille.

At the back, the BR-V has newly designed rear combi lamps equipped with LED light bars, designed to blend with the body lines. It also comes with roof racks and fender cladding which is supposed to help with the utility side of an SUV.

The car makes its presence felt with aggressive new 17" alloy wheels. Its chrome garnishes give it a premium look.

Interior

The BR-V has a very smartly designed cockpit, it maximises space and comfort for the driver and passengers. The seats themselves are made of premium feeling faux leather and the first and second row passengers are treated with armrests for a more comfortable cabin experience. Leather has also been used on the armrests, door panels and dashboard.

The car is equipped with power outlets at the front, middle and rear seats. For the driver, a 4.2" Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) Display is located on the dashboard and displays various important information while driving – such as Honda Sensing functions, average fuel consumption, mileage and remaining fuel.

A 7" touch screen infotainment, equipped with various functions including options to pair smartphones, is also included on the centre console.

Most MPVs are spacious and luxurious, except for the unlucky passengers stuck in the third row. The third rows are usually meant to be folded to give the car some extra space for storage. Some choose to put their kids back there when they want to punish them for being too loud. The headroom and legroom in the BR-V, however, feel surreal. Two adults can easily fit back there and enjoy a comfortable riding experience.

The car also includes a lot of space for storage. It includes compartments, back-seat pockets and up to eight water bottle holders. Of course, the third row seats can be folded up with 50/50 configuration.

Driving Impression:

The BR-V is powered by a new 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine which produces a maximum of 119 BHP at 6,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm.

The car has enough power to give you a comfortable driving experience on most city road conditions. The engine is also supported by a new CVT transmission system which yields better fuel efficiency and decent performance.

The BR-V has a decent enough acceleration. It feels stable, nimble around corners and you do not feel too much body roll, despite its big size.

The suspension is soft and comfortable and the car has an amazing turn radius.

Overall the Honda BR-V is a great looking, practical car with all the luxuries one can expect from an MPV. It is good for long drives, school and work carpool duties or just to gawk at.

In the saturated segment of crossovers, the BR-V puts up a great fight competing with the Toyota Avanza, Toyota Innova, Suzuki Ertiga and Mitsubishi Xpander. With a price tag of Tk43 lakh, at time of writing, the car is available for purchase at the DHS Honda Flagship store.

Pros

⁃ Faux leather seats

⁃ 6 airbags

⁃ 1.5 litre fuel efficient motor

⁃ Comparatively low annual tax

Cons

⁃ No android auto and Apple car play

⁃ Non-telescopic steering

⁃ No sunroof, moonroof

Competition

⁃ Toyota Avanza

⁃ Toyota Innova

⁃ Suzuki Ertiga

⁃ Mitsubishi Xpander

Price: Tk43 lakh