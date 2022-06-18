Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Ace Autos, the sole distributor of Haval SUV in Bangladesh, officially inaugurated the Ace Workshop at Tejgaon, Dhaka on 18th June 2022.

In addition to the inauguration, the Chinese crossover brand also launched its fourth nationwide service campaign.

The month-long nationwide service campaign will continue till June 30th, 2022. Service programs will be conducted in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna, Jessore and Rajshahi

According to the press release, this campaign will allow customers to know about the proper maintenance of their vehicles.

All Haval users will receive free car diagnoses along with free oil and air filter replacement. A 20% discount on Ac filers, fuel filters and spark plugs will also be offered.