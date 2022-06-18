Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Wheels

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 08:31 pm

Related News

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

The month-long nationwide service campaign will continue till June 30th, 2022.

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 08:31 pm

Ace Autos, the sole distributor of Haval SUV in Bangladesh, officially inaugurated the Ace Workshop at Tejgaon, Dhaka on 18th June 2022. 

In addition to the inauguration, the Chinese crossover brand also launched its fourth nationwide service campaign. 

The month-long nationwide service campaign will continue till June 30th, 2022. Service programs will be conducted in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna, Jessore and Rajshahi

According to the press release, this campaign will allow customers to know about the proper maintenance of their vehicles. 

All Haval users will receive free car diagnoses along with free oil and air filter replacement. A 20% discount on Ac filers, fuel filters and spark plugs will also be offered.

Director of Momo Engineering Steel Ltd, Kamrul Hassan Khokan, Samiul Haque of Prime Bank, and Proprietor of Al-Yasin Traders, Mr Hasan were present at the inauguration event. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS
Director of Momo Engineering Steel Ltd, Kamrul Hassan Khokan, Samiul Haque of Prime Bank, and Proprietor of Al-Yasin Traders, Mr Hasan were present at the inauguration event. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

 

Features

Haval / Chinese Crossover / Ace Autos / service campaign / Chinese / Great Wall / Great Wall Motor / Great Wall Motors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

45m | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

11h | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

9h | Panorama
Mark Gilbert. Sketch: TBS

Bank of England joins the scream-if-you-wanna-hike-faster gang

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

1h | Videos
How to handle stress and anxiety at work

How to handle stress and anxiety at work

1h | Videos
Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

4h | Videos
Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani