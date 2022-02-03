Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

Ford has partnered with Sunrun to turn their first in segment F-150 Lightning electric truck into a power cell for houses.

Sunrun, one of US's largest solar companies, also offers home solar options and is Ford's preferred installer of home car chargers.

The feature, dubbed the Ford Intelligent Backup Power, will require potential buyers to upgrade to the 131 kWh battery pack and install Sunrun's Home Integration System.

The system consists of a power inverter and a dark start battery with a transfer switch, enabling a two-way power flow. Connected, the battery pack can deliver up to 9.6 kW of power. Based on an average US home usage of about 30 kWh per day, the setup can theoretically provide full power to a home for up to three days.

"F-150 Lightning brings new innovations to customers, including the ability to power their homes when they need it most," Matt Stover, Ford charging and energy services director, explains.

"Teaming up with Sunrun leverages their expertise to bring solar power to even more customers, giving them the chance to turn their truck into an incredible energy storage source – and future truck features can help accelerate the development of a less carbon-intensive grid," Stover added.

The base Pro for the Lightning starts at just below $40,000, but the upgrade to the larger battery pack will set back at additional $32,474. Ford promises it will introduce additional features designed to help the customers take pressure off the electric grid, but refrained from providing any specific details.