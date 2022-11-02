Ferrari launches 499P Le Mans Hypercar 

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 01:50 pm
Ferrari launches 499P Le Mans Hypercar 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Covered in a livery inspired from the Le Mans participating 1973 Ferrari 312P racer, the prototype Hypercar has been developed by the Factory Ferrari AF Course team as per the Le Mans Hypercar regulations to take part in the series of endurance races of the 2023 World Endurance Championship.

The models are set to make their racing debut at the 1000 Miles of Sebring in Florida in March of next year. 

The 499 in the name stands for the displacement of each cylinder in cubic centimetres of the Twin Turbo V6 engine that powers the rear wheels while a 900V, 200kW Energy Recovery System (ERS) developed with experiences from F1, powers the front axle. "A manifesto of the technologies of Ferrari" as the endurance racing chief Antonello Coletta puts it, the 499P will make a combined power output limited to 680 horsepower, paired with a 7 speed sequential gearbox.

The driver's team for both the models are yet to be announced but the lineup will be selected from the members of the automaker's GT squad as hinted by Coletta. 

