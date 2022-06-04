DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

04 June, 2022, 10:30 am
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

The new car feature two massive gullwing doors and can hit 88 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds

US-based DeLorean Motor Company has unveiled their first production car. 

The spiritual successor of the DMC-12 from Back To The Future fame, the all-new Alpha5 is a two-plus-two all-electric coupe with two massive gullwing doors styled by Italdesign. 

The new Alpha5 shares only a handful of design cues with the iconic stainless steel wedge, with the doors and rear glass louvres being essentially the only nods to the past. Rather the design follows the common EV trends of massive wheels and slim front and rear lights and trades the under the hood fuel cap for a fender-mounted charging port. 

The new car's cabin is thoroughly modern, but the lines hold a passing resemblance to the original coupe. The rear parcel shelf has been switched for two additional seats where the centre console features a "floating" centre screen containing most of the car's controls. The driver is treated to a flat-bottom steering wheel and a wide, fully digital instrument screen.

At the time of writing this article, DeLorean has not revealed the specifics of the electric motors. They did claim it to be capable of taking the car from 0-60 Mph in 3.4 seconds and more importantly, can reach 0-88 Mph in 4.35. They also said the 100 kWh battery has an EPA-estimated range in excess of 300 miles and a disheartening lack of flux capacitors.

DeLorean is planning to make only 88 Alpha5, which they intend to follow up with a V8-powered sports coupe. The company eventually plans to expand their lineup to include an electric sedan and even a hydrogen-powered SUV.

DeLorean / DMC-12 / Back to the Future / EV / electric car / New car launch / DeLorean Alpha5

