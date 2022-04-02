Club Diecast celebrates their first convention

Scale model enthusiasts of Club Diecast held their first meet on our day of Independence at Thai Emerald, Gulshan, Dhaka.

Around 20 tables were set up at the event showcasing hundreds of model cars and dioramas. Visitors and participants alike busied themselves with taking in everyone's collection, with some light trading taking place on the side.

Organisers set up contests for best diecast photography, best custom model and diorama. Prizes were awarded at the end of the event.

Photos: Ayan Rahman Khan/TBS

Formed by former members of Die-Cast Car Collectors' Club Bangladesh (DCCCB), Club Diecast consists of over 300 miniature model enthusiasts.

Rubab Momen, one of the founding members, said the main purpose of arranging this meeting wasn't just for displaying their cherished collections but to meet all the passionate people, share knowledge, experiences, create bonds, and communally encourage each other upfront.